Tanks to ease Bemana water issues

Update: 9:00PM WATER woes will soon be a thing of the past at Bemana, a settlement in upper Nadroga.

After tomorrow, the community will have better access to clean water after a donation of 13 water tanks from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

Ministry public relations officer, Joeli Vueti tonight confirmed a high level delegation from the ministry would hand over the tanks, a result of a proposal from Bemana community elders.

The delegation will be led by the Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa, assistant Minister Veena Bhatnagar and the Dr Josefa Koroivueta, the permanent secretary.

The handover will take place at 2pm on Wednesday.