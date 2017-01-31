'Don't underestimate teams'

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:25PM MEMBERS of the Fiji 7s team have been told not to rest on their laurels but to instead concentrate on the job at hand at the next leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series.

The message came from Vodafone Fiji 7s team manager Jone Niurua as the team arrived in Australia today for this weekend's Sydney 7s.

Emosi Mulevoro also joined the team in camp this afternoon.

"We have told the players never to underestimate any team because other teams, we want to win."

Niurua said the team had two training sessions today. One in the gym in the morning and a run at the grounds in afternoon in an effort to "shake off the loose ends from Wellington."

"Tomorrow, we expect to have a scrimmaging session with probably Scotland to step up our preparation."

Fiji plays Samoa at 11.36am, vs Wales 2.42pm, and vs France 8.29pm - all on Saturday.

Our coverage team leave for the Sydney 7s tomorrow. Watch this space and our Facebook page for match updates during the weekend.