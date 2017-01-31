Rain water harvest for Tobuniqio

Update: 7:51PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) commissioned a new rain water harvesting scheme at Tobuniqio Village in Tailevu today.
Authority
CEO, Opetaia Ravai said the water tanks have been placed in communities around
the country facing intermittent water supply in both, metered and non-metered
areas.
"At
Tobuniqio Village, the water source had dried up and the villagers having
relying on rainwater, as well as the WAF water carting services," Mr Ravai
said.
The water
system will benefit around 400 villagers.
Government
had allocated $4.5million for the scheme.