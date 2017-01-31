Fiji Time: 3:35 AM on Wednesday 1 February

Rain water harvest for Tobuniqio

NASIK SWAMI
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 7:51PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) commissioned a new rain water harvesting scheme at Tobuniqio Village in Tailevu today.

Authority CEO, Opetaia Ravai said the water tanks have been placed in communities around the country facing intermittent water supply in both, metered and non-metered areas.

"At Tobuniqio Village, the water source had dried up and the villagers having relying on rainwater, as well as the WAF water carting services," Mr Ravai said.

The water system will benefit around 400 villagers.

Government had allocated $4.5million for the scheme.








