Climate change impacts women more: Crago

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 5:39PM A CHANGING climate impacts the whole world but not equally.

In the Pacific, where we are heavily dependent on our natural resources, the impact is worsened by our vulnerabilities and size.

Amy Crago, the deputy High Commissioner for Australia, told 22 women attending a week-long workshop to equip them with negotiating skills to use at high level climate change meetings that women must be part of the solution at all levels.

"A changing climate impacts us all - but not equally. We know that women and girls are disproportionately impacted by climate change, particularly in developing countries," Ms Crago said.

"They experience pervasive and persistent inequality and discrimination that limits their ability to adapt and respond. 

"Their livelihoods are often dependent on those sectors where the impacts are most acutely felt - such as agriculture, forestry and water."

The deputy leader of the Australian mission in Fiji said while support must come from all areas for an effective response to climate change, "the response can only be effective if the experiences and capacities of women are valued and embraced".

"Women must be a part of the solution at all levels."








