Update: 5:34PM THE Navua Football Association will have their knock-out tournament played at the Vashist Muni Primary School on Sunday.

Teams like Wainividio FC, Jolly Borthers and Nakaulevu Youths will compete for the top finish.

The registration will close before the games.

The entry fee is $20 per team.

Meanwhile, the Navua FA will have its annual general meeting held at Vashist Muni College Hall from 2pm on the same day.