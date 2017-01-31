Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Tuesday 31 January

Week-long free cancer screening

MONIKA SINGH
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 5:32PM THE first day of the free cancer screening held by specialists brought by the Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd (SSPHL) had been a great success, says director Professor Manu Munibhargav.

Prof Munibhargav said the free screenings were held in Nausori today and the response from people was overwhelming.

He said the free screenings were for breast cancer, cervical cancer, advanced orthopedics, cardiology and oncology.

Free screenings would be held at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital from tomorrow (Wednesday) until Friday, during work hours.

Free screenings for Lautoka would be held at the Lautoka Hospital on the 8 and 9 February.

Although the time for the free screenings was normal working hours, Prof Munibhargav said the time could be extended if need be. 








