Students pursue scholarship and loan scheme

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lavenia Lacabuka outside the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board office in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:25PM HUNDREDS of students are still flocking to the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board Office wanting to be part of the National TOPPERS scheme or the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme.

For TELS recipient Lavenia Lacabuka, going into the second year of her studies wouldn't be possible without the loan scheme.

Miss Lacabuka is into the second year of her Bachelor of Science program, studying Biology and Chemistry at the Fiji National University.

"Although I have to pay my loan back, I'm happy with this arrangement because I'm in school, this is something I had wanted to do when I was in school at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School in 2015," she said.

"I'm doing my best to keep my grades up so that I can find employment soon after graduating."