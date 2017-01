/ Front page / News

Update: 5:04PM MINISTER for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu has called on livestock owners around the country to take care of their animals.

Mr Seruiratu said stray animals continued to be a major problem on roads around the country.

"Let me make it clear that the responsibility lies on the owner of any animal to ensure that livestock is properly secured," he said.

"We have regulations that address this problem and livestock owners can be taken to task for failure to confine their animals."