Fijians must grow own food: Kama

Update: 5:00PM FIJIAN people need to learn the importance of consuming local grown food and also to grow their own food.

These were the words of National Food and Nutrition Centre manager Ateca Kama during a workshop organised by the Secretariat of the Pacific Community for nutritionists in six Pacific island countries.

"We should stop giving the excuse that there isn't much space left for those living in towns and cities to farm, it doesn't have to be a big farm, planting fruits and vegetable garden can replace your flower gardens beside your homes," Ms Kama said.

"You can use any kind of container that can hold soil and water, that is good enough for vegetables."

The Pacific Nutritionist Workshop started today and will end on Thursday.