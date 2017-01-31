Australia-Fiji to talk trade and investment

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:55PM AUSTRALIAN assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt is in the country to discuss enhancing economic, trade and investment ties with Fiji.

During his official visit in the country this week, Mr Pitt is expected to meet Fiji's Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya to discuss Australia's plans to finalise the PACER Plus trade agreement.

He is also scheduled to meet representatives of the Fiji Australia Business Council.

"Fiji is a close friend and neighbour and an important partner for Australia in the Pacific region," Mr Pitt said.

"Our two-way trade and investment with Fiji totals around $4.2billion annually and there are opportunities to strengthen this partnership further, including through concluding the PACER Plus trade agreement."