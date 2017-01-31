Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Tuesday 31 January

Fire victim pleads for public assistance

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 4:51PM FOLLOWING a fire that razed their home to the ground last Saturday, the weekend Rauriko native in Dogotuki Joji Matai is seeking assistance from members of the public.

The father of three who has 10 other children under his care is seeking for assistance for his children who lost all their stationery during the fire. 

"I am more worried about the education of my children whose education will be really affected," he said. 

"We need clothes, stationery for the children and bedding materials as we lost all these necessities during the fire."

Mr Matai was living with 13 children and 12 adults in his home when the fire happened.








