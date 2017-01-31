Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Tuesday 31 January

US and partners tackle climate change projects

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 3:30PM US Ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin has revealed there are several climate change projects being conducted in the country.

The projects, which falls under the Pacific-American Climate Fund (PACAM), is funded by USAID and according to Ms Cefkin, Fiji is probably the largest recipient of these grants in the region.

She said the embassy was working with several organisations in the country to carry out those projects.

"We are working with the University of Fiji on a project on satellite mapping for some of the communities in Viti Levu," Ms Cefkin said. 

"We are engaged with the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprise and Development (FRIEND) on sustainable organic agriculture as building resilience for climate.

"We also are working with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in the Ra Province and with one organisation in Vanua Levu on fisheries and climate."

Ms Cefkin said her government was committed to the resilience in the Pacific region as no country on its own could tackle the impacts of climate change alone.

"And we know this is a very top challenge for every person in the Pacific and this is why we have put our major focus on assisting the partnership on climate adaption."

PACAM is a five-year USAID project that provides grants to civil society organisations throughout the Pacific Rim in support of climate change adaptation measures.








