Ratepayers disappointed with media ban

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 3:25PM RATEPAYERS were disappointed with Labasa Town Council special administrator Vijay Chand's decision for not allowing media to their meeting.

Speaking on behalf of the ratepayers, Ambika Raj said they were not happy with the council's decision and are very disappointed on what he did.

"This is very disappointing as we have waited for the media's presence in our meeting last week," Mr Raj said.

When approached to comment on the issue, Mr Chand refused to comment.

"I will not comment on anything and you have to send in your list of questions and wait for our ministry (of Local Government) to respond," Mr Chand said.








