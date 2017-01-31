Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Tuesday 31 January

NCD: Nutritionists review diet and lifestyle

MERE NALEBA
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 2:21PM WITH 80 per cent of Fiji's hospital deaths linked to illness related to non-communicable diseases, the Ministry of Health is seriously looking for ways in which Fiji can address the burden of NCDs in the country.

One of the many ways being looked into is how Fijians and Pacific islanders as a whole can improve and enhance the existing diet and lifestyle.

Nutritionists from eight Pacific island countries are in the country discussing ways to achieve this goal.

The Pacific Community (SPC) has organised a three-day workshop starting today and will end on Thursday whereby nutritionists and Pacific country partner agencies will work to review existing diet and lifestyle guidelines for the Pacific.








