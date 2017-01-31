Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Tuesday 31 January

ATH buys off Telecom Vanuatu

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 1:52PM AMALGAMATED Telecom Holdings Ltd (ATH) has today announced it has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement for the purchase of Telecom Vanuatu Ltd (TVL).

The agreement was signed with Maritius Telecom Ltd and MT International Ventures PCC for the purchase of 100 per cent of the share capital of TVL.

The announcement, which was made through the South Pacific Stock Exchange, stated the deal would need the approval of the relevant authorities in Vanuatu and it was hoped to be completed by March 15 this year.

The ATH Group of Companies include Telecom Fiji, Vodafone Fiji, FINTEL, Fiji Directories, Datec (Fiji), ATH Kiribati and subsidiary Datec Australia Pty Ltd.








