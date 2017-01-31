Fiji Time: 7:16 PM on Tuesday 31 January

Kioa youths to register club

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 1:46PM YOUTHS on the island of Kioa in Cakaudrove will now have the opportunity to register their youth clubs.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou has approved this but says a few issues needed to be sorted out with the group.

Last week, the group's president, Setariki Moulongo, said they had missed out on assistance because their club was not registered.

He said the eligible age of members from 18-55 years affected the registration.

This is because the Ministry of Youth only allows 15-35 year olds as youth members of any club around the country.

But Mr Tuitubou clarified this afternoon that he would look into the club's grievances and challenges.

"The ministry was not aware of what transpired in the community of Kioa with the age groups of 18-35 as members," he said.

"We only handle youth clubs that are registered under Government which are from 15 years to 35 years and that is under the national youth policy but we will look into their grievances."








