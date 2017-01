/ Front page / News

Update: 1:23PM THE Fiji National Rugby League announced this morning that it would have a seminar for the local referees.

The seminar will be held at the Vodafone Arena on Friday.

Acting refereeing coordinator Jone Wesele said it was a good opportunity for the referees to improve on their refereeing skills and expand their knowledge.

Wesele also mentioned that anyone who was interested in refereeing could join the seminar.

The seminar starts at 9am.