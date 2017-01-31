Jail time for marijuana farmers

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:29PM TWO farmers convicted of unlawfully cultivating 160.6 kilograms of cannabis sativa at Davecadra farm in Wainibuka, Tailevu copped heavy jail terms this morning.

Waisake Kaloulia has been sentenced to 19 years while Kaminieli Naqeleca was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.

The two appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this morning.

In his ruling, Justice Temo said the society, through Parliament, viewed the offence of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs as very serious.

The two will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.



Click on the link to access the statement of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution: http://odpp.com.fj/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/ODPP-Media-Update-State-v-Waisake-Kaloulia-Kaminieli-Naqeleca.pdf