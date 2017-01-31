Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Tuesday 31 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Jail time for marijuana farmers

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 12:29PM TWO farmers convicted of unlawfully cultivating 160.6 kilograms of cannabis sativa at Davecadra farm in Wainibuka, Tailevu copped heavy jail terms this morning.

Waisake Kaloulia has been sentenced to 19 years while Kaminieli Naqeleca was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.

The two appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this morning.

In his ruling, Justice Temo said the society, through Parliament, viewed the offence of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs as very serious.

The two will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

Click on the link to access the statement of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution: http://odpp.com.fj/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/ODPP-Media-Update-State-v-Waisake-Kaloulia-Kaminieli-Naqeleca.pdf








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64130.6223
JPY 56.171453.1714
GBP 0.39000.3820
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.67770.6447
AUD 0.65040.6254
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bans, injury blows
  2. Man's claims under probe
  3. Bus driver acquitted of rape charge
  4. Family pleads for assistance
  5. Ex-lawman cops 12 years for rape
  6. 'No more FSC ivory tower'
  7. $60m from climate grant set aside for Fiji
  8. Income concerns
  9. USP welcomes students with orientation
  10. Bauxite funds age eligibility unclear

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  3. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  4. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  5. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  6. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  8. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Clark is the new FSC boss Wednesday (25 Jan)
  10. Ravouvou back in the fold Friday (27 Jan)