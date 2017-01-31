Fiji Time: 7:16 PM on Tuesday 31 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Leadership Fiji secures gold sponsor

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 12:20PM CREDIT Corporation (Fiji) Ltd this morning became Leadership Fiji's (LF) newest gold sponsor after its managing director Peter Dixon signed a MOU and handed over a cheque for $10,000 to LF executive director Sharyne Fong.

"Credit Corp is mindful of its social responsibilities as a good corporate citizen. The company feels it is vital that businesses, big and small, play their part in the development of Fiji and its citizens," Mr Dixon said.

Ms Fong said they believed the development of high quality leaders was fundamental to the creation of an economically, socially and politically successful nation. 

She thanked Credit Corp for coming on board as a gold sponsor.

Credit Corp's gold sponsorship under the MOU is for a term of three years at $10,000 a year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64130.6223
JPY 56.171453.1714
GBP 0.39000.3820
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.67770.6447
AUD 0.65040.6254
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bans, injury blows
  2. Man's claims under probe
  3. Bus driver acquitted of rape charge
  4. Family pleads for assistance
  5. Ex-lawman cops 12 years for rape
  6. 'No more FSC ivory tower'
  7. $60m from climate grant set aside for Fiji
  8. Income concerns
  9. USP welcomes students with orientation
  10. Bauxite funds age eligibility unclear

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  3. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  4. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  5. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  6. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  8. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Clark is the new FSC boss Wednesday (25 Jan)
  10. Ravouvou back in the fold Friday (27 Jan)