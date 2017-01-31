Leadership Fiji secures gold sponsor

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Credit Corporation managing director Peter Dixon and Leadership Fiji executive director Sharyne Fong at the gold sponsorship MOU signing this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 12:20PM CREDIT Corporation (Fiji) Ltd this morning became Leadership Fiji's (LF) newest gold sponsor after its managing director Peter Dixon signed a MOU and handed over a cheque for $10,000 to LF executive director Sharyne Fong.

"Credit Corp is mindful of its social responsibilities as a good corporate citizen. The company feels it is vital that businesses, big and small, play their part in the development of Fiji and its citizens," Mr Dixon said.

Ms Fong said they believed the development of high quality leaders was fundamental to the creation of an economically, socially and politically successful nation.

She thanked Credit Corp for coming on board as a gold sponsor.

Credit Corp's gold sponsorship under the MOU is for a term of three years at $10,000 a year.