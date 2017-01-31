Ex-lawman cops 12 years for rape

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:09PM A FORMER policeman convicted of the rape of a 14-year-old girl at a police compound in Suva last year has been sentenced to 12 years and 11 months imprisonment.

The 42-year-old appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva moments ago.

In his ruling, Justice Perera told the accused that he had exploited the victim's vulnerability by committing the act.

Justice Perera also told the man that he was educated and trained to protect the society, including the victim, but he failed.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 11 years and 11 months.