Women told to be bold about climate change

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ofa Kaisami from Tonga is one of 22 participants at the workshop. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 11:56AM WE cannot let the world's inactivity and uncertainty downplay the threats of climate change to the survival of the Pacific region.

Women from various environmental fields received those words of encouragement this morning at the start of a Pacific Women Climate Change Negotiators Workshop.

Speaking at its opening was the deputy Secretary General of the Forum Secretariat, Christelle Pratt.

While welcoming 22 women from forum member countries, Ms Pratt challenged them to take advantage of the fact that Fiji would chair COP23 later this year.

"We could be bold and go that one-step further to claim COP23 as the PACIFIC COP," Ms Pratt said.

"But if we are to do so, the power of your voices and your active participation are what will count toward making COP23 effective, beneficial and impactful for our region as a whole and for that matter ensuring that the spotlight remains on the Pacific beyond COP23."

The women were told that women all over the world are already vulnerable so the effects of climate change make them more so.

"There is indeed much that can be done and your participation today can take the Pacific a long way towards facilitating and supporting resilient development in this region."

The week-long workshop, organised by the Forum Secretariat and supported the Australian government, will also have a simulation of how CC negotiations work.