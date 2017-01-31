Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Tuesday 31 January

FNRL to host PNG Tigers

MAIKELI SERU
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 11:44AM THE Fiji National Rugby League will host the Digicel PNG Lae Snax Tigers next month.

The match will be played between the Nadi Aviators Rugby League team and PNG Snax Tigers.

They are respective champions from their country's local competitions - Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Five zones make up the FNRL competition where 50 clubs participate weekly in their respective zonal competitions. 

This then leads up to the semi-finals and the grand final, whereby the winner meets the winner from PNG.








