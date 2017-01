/ Front page / News

Update: 11:28AM PUBLIC consultations on the Inshore Access Fees will be held at the Nausori Catholic Parish Hall from 9am until 12pm tomorrow.

This consultation will be conducted by the Ministry of Fisheries for those in the Central Division.

Fishermen and relevant stakeholders are requested to attend the consultations to discuss key issues.

The second session of consultations will be held at the Namosi Provincial Office meeting hall from 2pm-4pm tomorrow.