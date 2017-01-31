Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Tuesday 31 January

Bus driver acquitted of rape charge

MARGARET WISE
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 11:01AM A RAKIRAKI bus driver accused of raping a market vendor has been found not guilty of the crime and acquitted by the High Court in Lautoka.

High Court judge Justice Paul Madigan said the prosecution could not prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

He agreed with the unanimous not guilty opinion of the three assessors in the case.

The rape was alleged to have occurred in May 2012.

"The complainant gave evidence which was contradictory, hesitant and unconvincing," Justice Madigan said.

"Her husband was clearly not telling the truth.

He said while he could not believe the evidence of either the prosecution or defence witnesses, "obviously if the court has serious reservations about the prosecution case, then there is reasonable doubt and it matters not what the accused has said in evidence".








