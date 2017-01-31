Akbar visits centres

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Patients at the Valelevu health center yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

HEALTH and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar will be touring health centres and divisional hospitals this week.

A statement released reported that the visit began yesterday, with Ms Akbar visiting Keiyasi Health Centre in the interior of Sigatoka.

"The objective of the visit is to hold discussions with health officials in regards to the challenges they face and the way forward in enhancing health services," the statement read.

"Minister Akbar, will on Wednesday, visit the Wainibokasi Health Centre and Korovou Health Centre in the Central Division.

"She will also visit the Northern health facilities on Thursday, including a visit to Labasa Hospital, Nasea and Seaqaqa health centres."

Ms Akbar recently visited the Nadi Hospital to view the progress made on refurbishment works at the hospital to help ease space shortages.

She had earlier stated that she would meet senior management at the medical facilities around the country to discuss and resolve issues faced by healthcare workers.