108 steps to Shiv Mandir

+ Enlarge this image The Taganikula Shiv Mandir sits on top of a hill on Taganikula overlooking Daku, Wainikoro and Nadogo. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

JOURNEYING to the 60-year-old Taganikula Shiv Mandir in Wainikoro through its 108 steps is a must for pilgrims because it symbolises their spiritual journey to be one with Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities of Hinduism.

This newspaper was recently privileged to be part of the spiritual experience observed by hundreds of devotees every day.

The steps lay on a steep hill, snaking its way to the temple which sits at the top of the hill overlooking the Wainikoro area.

Temple assistant treasurer Satish Chand said the 108 steep steps represented the 108 names of Lord Shiva.

"As pilgrims make their way up to the temple they chant the 108 names attuning themselves to Shiva and preparing themselves spiritually to meet him at his temple," he said.

"The 108 steps were implemented by the trust of the temple as a symbol of people's faith, but it is not necessary for pilgrims to climb the 108 steps.

"We have been having people as old as 80 years opting for the steps when visiting the temple, which is really enlightening to other believers."

Mr Chand said pilgrims would take the different names of Shiva as they took every step, chanting his holy name to the temple.

"The temple can host close to 100 people daily when they come to offer their salutations to the Lord Shiva," he said.

"We have had sick people who would come to the temple to pray and seek healing at the temple.

"Recently we had a pilgrim who had travelled all the way from Bombay to meditate at the temple."

The temple's treasurer, Hemant Kumar, said about 30 years ago two Fijians of Indian descent had allegedly tried to cut down the Shiv Ling, the biggest of the three stones, using an axe but failed to do so.

Mr Kumar said the two boys died under strange circumstances, adding that everyone connected the deaths to the sacrilege they allegedly committed at the temple.

"I would not want to discuss in detail the accidents that befell the two youths because it would be an insult to their memory," he said.

"God is love and those that worship him must first practise love to their neighbours and those of different faith."