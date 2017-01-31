Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Tuesday 31 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Drug duo guilty

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

TWO farmers of Wainibuka in Tailevu who were on trial for one of Fiji's biggest marijuana drug busts were found guilty and convicted of the offence by Justice Salesi Temo in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Waisake Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca were convicted of one count of unlawful cultivation of the illicit drug that weighed in at 160.6kilograms.

Justice Temo agreed with the unanimous opinions of the three assessors who had also found the two accused persons guilty to the charge.

The two had unlawfully cultivated more than 400 marijuana plants from their Davecadra farm at Nabulini Village in Wainibuka, Tailevu, in January 2015.

Kaloulia and Naqeleca had earlier opted not to call any witnesses and have their closing submissions made through their different counsels.

State lawyer Susana Serukai informed the court yesterday that Kaloulia, 30, had a similar previous conviction from 2015 while Naqeleca, 43, had not offended in the past 10 years.

The two have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at 11.30am today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64130.6223
JPY 56.171453.1714
GBP 0.39000.3820
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.67770.6447
AUD 0.65040.6254
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bans, injury blows
  2. Man's claims under probe
  3. Bus driver acquitted of rape charge
  4. Family pleads for assistance
  5. Ex-lawman cops 12 years for rape
  6. 'No more FSC ivory tower'
  7. $60m from climate grant set aside for Fiji
  8. Income concerns
  9. USP welcomes students with orientation
  10. Bauxite funds age eligibility unclear

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  3. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  4. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  5. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  6. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  8. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Clark is the new FSC boss Wednesday (25 Jan)
  10. Ravouvou back in the fold Friday (27 Jan)