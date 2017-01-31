Drug duo guilty

/ Front page / News

TWO farmers of Wainibuka in Tailevu who were on trial for one of Fiji's biggest marijuana drug busts were found guilty and convicted of the offence by Justice Salesi Temo in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Waisake Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca were convicted of one count of unlawful cultivation of the illicit drug that weighed in at 160.6kilograms.

Justice Temo agreed with the unanimous opinions of the three assessors who had also found the two accused persons guilty to the charge.

The two had unlawfully cultivated more than 400 marijuana plants from their Davecadra farm at Nabulini Village in Wainibuka, Tailevu, in January 2015.

Kaloulia and Naqeleca had earlier opted not to call any witnesses and have their closing submissions made through their different counsels.

State lawyer Susana Serukai informed the court yesterday that Kaloulia, 30, had a similar previous conviction from 2015 while Naqeleca, 43, had not offended in the past 10 years.

The two have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at 11.30am today.