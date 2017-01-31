Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Tuesday 31 January

Call for concurrent sentence

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

THE defence lawyer for a policeman convicted of rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Suva, yesterday asked the court for his client to be given a concurrent sentence.

Defence lawyer Mohammed Yunus said this while making sentencing submissions on behalf of his 42-year-old client.

The accused appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Mr Yunus also informed the court that his client was still paying for his house.

However, State counsel Meli Vosawale submitted the court needed to let the public know that such offences were not to be taken lightly.

Mr Vosawale also said the accused was a policeman and had a duty to uphold the law, but did otherwise.

Justice Perera overturned the assessors' opinion of a not guilty opinion to the charge of sexual assault and convicted him of the charge. In his judgment, Justice Perera said he found the accused's alibi evidence unreliable.








