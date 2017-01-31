Taxidriver set to change plea

/ Front page / News

THE lawyer of a taxidriver charged with the alleged murder of five people in a house fire, informed the court yesterday that her client would take a progressive approach and plead guilty to all charges before the trial proceeds tomorrow.

Binesh Prasad is charged with Papua New Guinean national Mathew Gunua with five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of arson and one count of damaging property.

Mr Prasad is being represented by Legal Aid Lawyer Sarafina Ratu while Mr Gunua is being represented by Alofa Seruvatu.

Ms Ratu submitted in court yesterday that they would not call any witnesses for the trial within trial this morning, but she would however be making a guilty plea to all the charges against Mr Prasad.

State lawyer Sekonaia Vodokisolomone confirmed the State would call four witnesses for the trial within trial today.

It is alleged that on October 15, Mr Prasad and Mr Gunua allegedly, willfully, set fire to the home of Hans Wati in Narere, Navosai, which allegedly claimed the lives of five victims.

On the same day, the two are alleged to have caused grievous bodily harm to Jotishma Neelam with the intent to cause injury to her.