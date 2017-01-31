Court gives lawyer more time

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Times lawyer Feizal Hanniff (left) with Hanks Art (publisher) and Fred Wesley (editor-in-chief) after the court case in High Court yesterday. Picture :RAMA.

DEFENCE lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh has been given time until next Tuesday to file the voir dire grounds for his client Josaia Waqabaca in an alleged inciting communal antagonism case.

Mr Waqabaca is charged with Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, The Fiji Times publisher/general manager Hank Arts and The Fiji Times Ltd with one count of inciting communal antagonism.

The charges stem from a letter written by Mr Waqabaca and published by the iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai, on April 27 last year.

The four accused persons appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The matter was listed for mention for Mr Singh to file the voir dire grounds for his client, however, he was absent from court yesterday.

The court was told Mr Singh was engaged in another hearing.

Assistant director of Public Prosecutions Lee Burney submitted in court that Mr Singh had been given three opportunities to file the voir dire grounds, however nothing had been forthcoming.

Fiji Times Ltd lawyer Feizal Haniff agreed with Mr Burney and said their appearance yesterday was the third occasion for Mr Singh to file their grounds, but it had not been done so.

Justice Rajasinghe has given Mr Singh more than a week to file their grounds.

He said if they failed to do so, the court would disregard having a voire dire hearing and proceed to trial proper.

Bail has been extended for all accused persons. They will reappear in court next Tuesday.