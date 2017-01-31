Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Tuesday 31 January

Man's claims under probe

Felix Chaudhary And Charlene Lanyon
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

PERMANENT secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Yogesh Karan has directed the Department of Immigration (DOI) to investigate the claims made by 21-year-old Loghman Sawari, who is seeking asylum in Fiji.

Mr Sawari, an Iranian refugee, was reported to have fled to Fiji from Manus Island in Papua New Guinea over the weekend, allegedly boarding a plane under a false name.

Mr Karan said information received from various sources needed to be verified by the Director of Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa.

"I have directed the Director of Immigration to investigate. I have told him to verify the information to see if it is true or not," Mr Karan said.

When contacted, the United Nations refugee agency regional Representation in Canberra external relations officer, Catherine Stubberfield, said the agency could not comment on individual cases of people of concern for the individuals' protection.

The agency deals with refugees and asylum seekers in the Asia-Pacific region.

It is understood that asylum seekers who state their claim will undergo a Refugee Status Determination Process administered by the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to the Department of Immigration, an asylum seeker must state the grounds for seeking asylum, establish the claim and ensure that all information and evidence is provided to the Department of Immigration before the permanent secretary determines the claim.

The Fiji Times established yesterday that a picture posted by Mr Sawari on Facebook was taken at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi.

Babas Horeseriding owner Pradeep Kumar confirmed that he had met him last week Friday.

"He came up to me and asked the cost of the horse ride, but said he didn't have enough money and just wanted a picture with the horse," he said.

The 21-year-old's request for a picture on the horse was allowed for a fee of $5.

"He spoke in broken English and did not give any details about himself.

"Usually when tourists come for a horse ride, we have a talanoa about where they're from and what they do, but this guy did not talk much."

Questions sent to Director of Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa remained unanswered when this edition went to press.








