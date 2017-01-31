'No more FSC ivory tower'

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation's perceived elitist management practices of the past will not be tolerated under its new leadership, says board chairman Vishnu Mohan.

He said a primary focus for newly-appointed CEO Graham Clark and chief operating officer (COO) Navin Chandra would be to instil confidence in the 13,000 sugarcane growers in the country by engaging with them on a more personal level.

"It's a two-way thing," Mr Mohan said.

"I can't speak for the past, but I can speak for the future.

"We will get closer to the growers.

"This ivory tower management style is not going to help.

"The chair, board, CEO, COO will have to get close to the farmers because that's what brings money into the institution.

"It's the cane that grows on the ground, not the accountant who sits and counts the numbers that makes the industry happen."

Mr Mohan said in the modern world, most successful companies developed their businesses by ensuring the management team worked in close partnership with all the stakeholders involved.

"So we all have to be in the field and this includes the management team," he said.

"We have to be talking to the farmers and instilling that confidence in them about what the industry means to them, what it means to their future, what it means to the country and what it means to the economy.

"That kind of education and awareness needs to be done and it will happen."