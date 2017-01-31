Talks on Penang mill's future

/ Front page / News

THE future of the Fiji Sugar Corporation's Penang mill will be decided in the next few months, says board chairman Vishnu Mohan.

Responding to media queries about the fate of the mill, Mr Mohan said any discussion on Penang could not be done in isolation.

"What has happened was unfortunate," he said.

"If we want to invest money straight away and fix it, that doesn't solve our problem. Whatever we decide to do will have to fit into the strategic intent of our organisation."

Mr Mohan added that the future of the Penang mill would be part of discussions on the revised strategic development plan for FSC, which will be completed in the next three months.

"We would have addressed the need for Penang mill or otherwise in that time," he said. "Hypothetically, if we do decide that it is needed then there needs to be alternative solutions which we will put to the farmers and to the community. At the end of the day, when we invest, we have to invest wisely."

The mill was closed after sustaining damage during Severe TC Winston in February last year.