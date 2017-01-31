Revised plan sets focus on cane price

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Imtiaz Ali (centre) with other labourers plant sugar cane at one of the farms in Paipai Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A REVISED strategic development plan for the Fiji Sugar Corporation will focus on ensuring sugarcane farmers are given the best possible price for their crops.

FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan said newly-appointed CEO Graham Clark and chief operating officer Navin Chandra would spend the next three months developing a strategic plan which would address issues facing the miller as well as map out a viable way forward.

Sugarcane farmers have persistently asked for a guaranteed minimum cane price and Mr Mohan said the plan would discuss the issue.

"I think that requires addressing the way we deal with it (cane price)," he said.

"This is something we are going to be focusing on.

"Graham, utilising his experience in robust markets around the world, will hopefully come up with a satisfactory formula at the end of this strategy exercise.

"It's going to be a forward-looking three-year plan, as a start, to address some of the pertinent matters.

"It's not a band-aid, we are looking at a lasting solution. That's the intent."

According to Mr Clark, the cane quality payment system could be a part of the discussion.

"There are many precedents around the world of sugar and we have a number of areas where we can take best practices from and introduce it here," he said.

"So it is not as if we are reinventing the wheel."