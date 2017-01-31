Family pleads for assistance

/ Front page / News

MOST nights they go to sleep without dinner, never complain and that's just the reality of life for Ravin Raj's family.

The family of four, who live at Nararo settlement, Nagigi outside Labasa Town, have lived with this plight for the past decade.

Mr Raj, who lives with his two daughters, has been forced to look for casual jobs to help feed his 67-year-old mother.

The condition of their one-bedroom lean-to house, an uphill three kilometre walk from the mainroad speaks largely of their unfortunate situation.

Their grandmother, Prat Kumar, described her two grandaughters as brave gi­rls because they "managed to sleep through the night on empty stomachs".

The two girls — Anita, 13 and Shiwangani, 14 — suffer from certain disorders and have dropped out of school because they can't afford to hire taxis to the special school in Labasa.

Anita cannot walk, but speaks very well while her older sister is mute.

The family can only afford to have one meal a day, but when blessings come their way, extra food is put on the table for a second meal.

"I am getting old and sickly, I cannot go on caring for them anymore and we need help," she said.

"My son does not have a permanent job and goes from house to house helping people at their farms and returns with $5 and sometimes $20 if he works for a week. I do our family shopping and most of the time we won't have a proper meal because there is no more food left in the cupboard.

"I am the only one in the family receiving money from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and my $50 food voucher every month is not enough for us," she said.

"The girls have grown big now and need clothes and we cannot afford to buy clothes for them because we would go without food if we do."

Mrs Kumar said the girl's mother left them and shifted to Viti Levu four years ago. The family can be contacted on 9251996 for any assistance.