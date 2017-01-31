Transport challenge for youth farmers

/ Front page / News

YOUTHS of Wainiika travel one whole day to reach their plantation at Korotasere because there is not enough land in their village for them to farm on.

Wainiika Youth Club president Apete Waqa said their main challenge was to find transport to attend to their farm.

"We have to first travel by boat and bus before we can get on to another truck to take us to our farm and we have no choice because there is not enough land in our village," he said.

The Wainiika Youth Club in Cakaudrove consists of 28 youth members and only five are women.

Mr Waqa said one of the main reasons they had to make sure they owned a farm each was basically because of the current village bylaws.

"The village bylaws state that in order for a young man to get married, we first have to own a farm and build a house," he said.

"With this the village works with our youth club to make sure that each youth in the village owns a house and a farm.

"The village bylaws have changed our perspective about life and we have controlled the way we consume kava."

Consultations are being held on the bylaws around the country before they are implemented.

Mr Waqa said they requested chainsaw training to be held in their village so it could help minimise the workload on their farms.

"On our farms we plant yaqona, dalo, cassava and other root crops, including vegetables," he said.

"We have our own youth club bank account where all our money is kept and it's after five years now and we haven't done any withdrawals."

Mr Waqa said they had plans to get their money out in the next five years and distribute it among their members.

"Our five girls in the club are involved in weaving mats, art and crafts which they sell," he said.

"We have our own benzine bulk where we sell one gallon premix for $13 and we buy copra from the village and sell it for 50 cents per kilogram and sometimes we sell it for $1 per kilogram and all the money earned is kept as our expenses."

In response to the youths request for chainsaw training during the 2017 youth conference, Ministry of Youth and Sports principal youth officer Taniela Tuinaceva said they would look in to their request.

"We have written down your requests and we will later look into them," he said.