Income concerns

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

SOME youth representatives in the Northern Division have aired their grievances over challenges affecting their income opportunities.

At a youth conference in Labasa last week, the youths shared their concerns for the need for training programs, better farm roads and farm houses.

Tawake and Saqani youth representative Apete Waqa said some farms in their area had not received any farming assistance since Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Wainunu youth representative Unaisi Leleivi raised the need to have continuous visits by officials.

Bua representative Lenisa Diyarailagi said communication between officials and youths needed to be improved so they could be aware of upcoming youth-related events.

In response to their concerns, north principal youth officer Taniela Tuinaceva said all the concerns raised by the youths had been considered and would be addressed.

"We are taking note of all the things that you have raised and we will be sure to get back to you and provide a positive way forward for all of us," he said.

Fiji Sports Commission development officer North Saiasi Bose informed the youths about their sports development programs.

"You don't need a pass to get into sports. All we need is your passion for the sport," he said.








