$60m from climate grant set aside for Fiji

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (left) welcomes Excutive Secretary Patricia Espinosa of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change during the COP 23 planning meeting in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA.

THIRTY million US dollars ($F61m) has been set aside in the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for projects to deal with the impacts of climate change in Fiji.

This was revealed by the Australian ambassador for the Environment, Patrick Suckling, who is in the country to take part in a three-day meeting with the Fiji Government and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Mr Suckling said the Australian Government was very supportive of the GCF.

"We coach the GCF. The whole global board came together last December in Samoa and made a decision about funding," Mr Suckling said.

"At this stage there is $US10.3 billion in the fund. $US1.5b is allocated for projects and over $US150m is actually agreed to be funded in the region for different projects.

"We are playing a strong role in advocating GCF's role in the Pacific."

Under the GCF, $US165m has been allocated towards five projects in the Pacific.

The GCF has allocated $US1.5b for 35 projects and programs since it began approving funding proposals in November 2015.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama updated the UNFCCC on its preparatory work to meet the duties and responsibilities leading up the COP 23 presidency and its agenda for the upcoming negotiations.

Mr Bainimarama said Fiji had identified climate adaptation finance, effective monitoring of adherence through the rule book to the Paris Agreement and the objectives of the Climate Action Agenda as key issue areas for the Fijian presidency at the COP 23 later this year.

He highlighted the need for greater engagement from the private sector, non-government organisations and civil society in support of Fiji's global effort to boost access to climate finance and reduce climate risks to developing economies.