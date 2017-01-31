Bauxite funds age eligibility unclear

/ Front page / News

SIX years after the opening of the first bauxite mine in Bua, Government has not finalised the eligible age group to qualify for the Future Generation Funds worth $600,000.

It is not clear at this stage whether newborn babies qualify, but Ministry of Lands deputy director Malakai Nalawa confirmed several options were being explored.

These funds were set aside from royalty payments by the ministry's Land Bank Unit for future generations of the three landowning clans of Noro, Nalutu, Naicobo for the first bauxite mine at Nawailevu.

"A decision will be finalised after consultation and consensus is reached with landowners," he said.

"Those eligible for the funds may probably include those newly-born to 18 years old.

"Ongoing consultation with relevant investment institutions has been proposed with awareness sessions presented to landowning units from Fiji National Provident Fund, Unit Trust Fiji and Fijian Holdings Ltd during an annual consultation workshop with landowners."

Mr Nalawa said the Reserve Bank of Fiji would soon be involved and engaged in a presentation to the landowners during this year's financial year.

"Assistance has been rendered to landowning units on all scopes of investments available before we map out and tailor-make the best investment opportunity viable for their purpose," he said.

"This is done in collaboration and ongoing consultation with the landowning units.

"It is through the agreed investment prospect that the future generations will be individually distributed with the dividends on a regular basis."

Mr Nalawa said the recipients of the future generation funds were the young members of the respective landowning units, who were registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula.

"Apart from the FGF, the three mataqali are receiving annual ground rentals from the surface leases," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands has already released part of the $600,000 FGF for bauxite mining to three landowning units in Bua.

The partial release was made to pay for vehicle expenses.

This is despite earlier reiterations by the ministry that funds would not be released at any time because it was meant for future generations.

"This is a one-off payment and any further request for additional partial withdrawal will not be entertained," Mr Nalawa said.

"They still have their balances, which will be kept for their future generations."