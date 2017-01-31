Flotsam and jeysam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER received this story from a popular contributor.

At one point in time, our friend (we shall call him Flotsam) lived at Nawanawa Rd in Nadera.

Flotsam and a close friend, Enesi, decided to challenge each other so they bought a kilo of the best yaqona.

While Flotsam mixed the yaqona, Enesi was muttering: "Today you going to see who is grog champ."

As they finally got to the last mix Enesi said "Shh, kua ni lamu, mix the thing."

Flotsam said he was at the end of his grog toughness and was almost throwing up, but mixed the yaqona anyway.

With the basin full, Flotsam was shocked when Enesi moved to put his shoes on.

Flotsam: "Oi , cava qori?"

Enesi mumbled something.

Flotsam knew Enesi had convulsions, but he didn't want to lose and as Enesi walked out of the house at 3am, whatever happened is best left to the imagination. But Enesi got wet! And the basin was empty!

So much for big talk!