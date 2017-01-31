Climate change fight

/ Front page / News

AUSTRALIAN Ambassador for the Environment Patrick Suckling (pictured) says his main purpose for visiting Fiji is to strengthen ties between the two countries in fighting against climate change in the region.

"The purpose of my visit here is to talk to the Government and the business community on how Australia and Fiji can strongly work together on the damaging impacts of climate change," Mr Suckling said yesterday.

He said both countries, together with others in the region, co-operated on this issue for many years.

"Both countries take climate change very seriously. It is a serious concern to the region, and part of Australia's interest in climate change is that we support and work with the Pacific Island nations in terms of meeting the challenges of climate change," he said.

"Fiji and Australia can work bilaterally together to continue to strengthen our co-operation on climate change and how we can work across the Pacific to make sure the region is getting much support as well."

He added that Fiji's Presidency of COP 23 later in the year was a big deal becausethe country was playing an important role in the process of implementing the Paris Agreement.

Meanwhile, Mr Suckling said his country would continue to work with the US Government to implement the Paris Agreement.

"We work very closely with the US. They are part of the Paris Agreement. We will continue to work with them internationally in implementing the agreement," Mr Suckling said.

"We have no indication yet that they will do anything other than to continue to work to implement the Paris Agreement."

The meeting continues today and will conclude tomorrow.