Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Tuesday 31 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Climate change fight

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

AUSTRALIAN Ambassador for the Environment Patrick Suckling (pictured) says his main purpose for visiting Fiji is to strengthen ties between the two countries in fighting against climate change in the region.

"The purpose of my visit here is to talk to the Government and the business community on how Australia and Fiji can strongly work together on the damaging impacts of climate change," Mr Suckling said yesterday.

He said both countries, together with others in the region, co-operated on this issue for many years.

"Both countries take climate change very seriously. It is a serious concern to the region, and part of Australia's interest in climate change is that we support and work with the Pacific Island nations in terms of meeting the challenges of climate change," he said.

"Fiji and Australia can work bilaterally together to continue to strengthen our co-operation on climate change and how we can work across the Pacific to make sure the region is getting much support as well."

He added that Fiji's Presidency of COP 23 later in the year was a big deal becausethe country was playing an important role in the process of implementing the Paris Agreement.

Meanwhile, Mr Suckling said his country would continue to work with the US Government to implement the Paris Agreement.

"We work very closely with the US. They are part of the Paris Agreement. We will continue to work with them internationally in implementing the agreement," Mr Suckling said.

"We have no indication yet that they will do anything other than to continue to work to implement the Paris Agreement."

The meeting continues today and will conclude tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64130.6223
JPY 56.171453.1714
GBP 0.39000.3820
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.67770.6447
AUD 0.65040.6254
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bans, injury blows
  2. Man's claims under probe
  3. Bus driver acquitted of rape charge
  4. Family pleads for assistance
  5. Ex-lawman cops 12 years for rape
  6. 'No more FSC ivory tower'
  7. $60m from climate grant set aside for Fiji
  8. Income concerns
  9. USP welcomes students with orientation
  10. Bauxite funds age eligibility unclear

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  3. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  4. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  5. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  6. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  8. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Clark is the new FSC boss Wednesday (25 Jan)
  10. Ravouvou back in the fold Friday (27 Jan)