USP welcomes students with orientation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Alesana Eteuati takes a selfie with his Samoan friends during the University of the South Pacific Orientation Day at the Laucala campus in Suva on Monday, January 30, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Government has stuck to its promise by prioritising education and will continue to deliver, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Raddy.

Dr Reddy made the comment while delivering his opening speech at the University of the South Pacific's Orientation Day yesterday.

Dr Reddy said Government's main priority was for Fijians to fulfil their educational dreams and contribute effectively to nation building.

"We have uprooted many deeply-rooted blockades which affected our education system in the past. I thank the University of the South Pacific and its partners for teaming with us in this dream," he said.

"The range of students enrolled at USP is many and varied. They come from different backgrounds, cultures, practices and geographical circumstances. Driven by ambition to get quality education and qualification, they have made the hard yards and got themselves enrolled here."

USP first-year student Finau Lutu said having to leave her family behind in Labasa, Vanua Levu, was heartbreaking. The 19-year-old said she had to work hard to give back to her parents. Ms Lutu is enrolled in the foundation studies.

"My parents worked hard to get me here, and this is like a dream come true for us, because I am the eldest in our family and I have to work hard for my family and siblings," she said.