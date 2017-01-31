Bans, injury blows

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Emosi Mulevoro of Fiji goes in to score against Canada during the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC Sevens World Series at The Sevens Stadium on December 4, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: zimbio

INJURIES and indiscipline are likely to haunt Fiji's campaign at the upcoming HSBC Sydney 7s.

Halfback Amenoni Nasilasila injured his knee in Wellington at the weekend and will be replaced by Suva's Emosi Mulevoro.

A cloud of doubt also surrounds the availability of Newnett Yasawa flyer Kalioni Nasoko who was rested in the Wellington final because of a foot injury.

Adding to the woes, Nemani Nagusa will miss the first pool game in Sydney while Setareki Bituniyata is suspended for three games for his tackle on South African Branco du Preez in the Wellington 7s final.

Head coach Gareth Baber is working overtime in trying to gather a balanced team as quickly as he can to prepare for the Sydney 7s.

He said there were few other injuries in the team after the final but was confident of combining a strong team for Sydney.

"Some injuries are just normal after any tournament but Noni (Nasilasila) got an issue with his knee and we will fly him back to Fiji," said Baber.

"He will not take part in the next tournament in Sydney while Kalioni is also having issues with his foot and we are looking at it.

"Emosi Mulevoro will replace Noni. Also we have two suspensions in Nemani, who will miss one match in Sydney, and Seta who has picked a citing and will be suspended for three games.

"I will make those decisions today based on the injuries as well and where we will pick the rest of the squad up so we are just reviewing all our medical at the moment.

"It's a tough decision obviously in flying people back and flying people in, but we just need to know we have got a balanced team to be able to go into the pool because the pool is going to be tough."

Fiji will face Samoa, France and Wales in the Sydney 7s pool games.