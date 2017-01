/ Front page / News

Update: 6:46PM HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar paid a visit to medical staff at the Keiyasi Health Center for the first time today.

Ms Akbar met medical officer Dr Ame Nasokia and his three staff nurse at the center.

The clinic caters for more than 7500 people from the highlands of Navosa and the interior of Ba.

She said the center would soon be upgraded before work on the multi-million dollar sub divisional hospital commenced.

The new hospital is expected to take three years to build.