Labasa town council ban media

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:15PM THE media was banned again from a ratepayer's meeting scheduled for 5pm this afternoon.

The is the second meeting organised by the Labasa Town Council with the first on Saturday in which the media was also banned.

When a team from this newspaper arrived at the venue in civic centre, council workers advised that Special Administrator Vijay Chand had banned media coverage.

On Saturday, Mr Chand advised the newspaper that the meeting was only for ratepayers.

Efforts made to obtain Mr Chand's comments this afternoon proved futile.

But speaking on behalf of the ratepayers Ambika Raj questioned why Mr Chand banned the media.

"What are his grounds for not allowing the media to cover our meeting when we wanted media coverage?"

"The media was the most important group of people that we needed during the meeting as we wanted our voices heard. What is there to hide?"