Fiji updates UNFCCC on COP 23 preparation

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Bainimarama in discussions with UNFCCC executive secretary Patricia Espinosa and UNFCCC deputy executive secretary Halldor Thorgeirsson. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:09PM FIJI has updated the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on its preparatory work to meet the duties and responsibilities leading up the COP Presidency and its agenda for the upcoming negotiations.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who is heading a Fijian delegation on a three-day meeting on the UN negotiations on climate change, identified climate adaptation finance, effective monitoring of adherence through the rulebook to the Paris Agreement and the objectives of the Climate Action Agenda as key issue areas for the Fijian presidency.

They are having a meeting with a delegation from UNFCCC led by its executive secretary, Patricia Espinosa.

He also pointed to the need for greater engagement from the private sector, NGOs and civil society in support of Fiji's global effort to boost access to climate finance and reduce climate risks to developing economies.

Mr Bainimarama was accompanied by the Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Minister for Agriculture and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu and the permanent secretaries for the Office of the Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs, Civil Service, Environment, and Economy.

Fiji will serve as the president of the COP 23 negotiations to be held in Bonn, Germany from November 6-17 next year, making history as the first-ever small island state to hold the Presidency.