Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Monday 30 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji updates UNFCCC on COP 23 preparation

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, January 30, 2017

Update: 5:09PM FIJI has updated the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on its preparatory work to meet the duties and responsibilities leading up the COP Presidency and its agenda for the upcoming negotiations.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who is heading a Fijian delegation on a three-day meeting on the UN negotiations on climate change, identified climate adaptation finance, effective monitoring of adherence through the rulebook to the Paris Agreement and the objectives of the Climate Action Agenda as key issue areas for the Fijian presidency.

They are having a meeting with a delegation from UNFCCC led by its executive secretary, Patricia Espinosa.

He also pointed to the need for greater engagement from the private sector, NGOs and civil society in support of Fiji's global effort to boost access to climate finance and reduce climate risks to developing economies.

Mr Bainimarama was accompanied by the Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Minister for Agriculture and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu and the permanent secretaries for the Office of the Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs, Civil Service, Environment, and Economy.

Fiji will serve as the president of the COP 23 negotiations to be held in Bonn, Germany from November 6-17 next year, making history as the first-ever small island state to hold the Presidency. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 56.624653.6246
GBP 0.38690.3789
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. White House visit for Rabuka
  2. Bed shortage at hostel
  3. Shutdown
  4. Prize answer to Malani's honeymoon plans
  5. Silver finish
  6. Samoan students lucky to be in Fiji
  7. Ministry clears the air on books
  8. Lack of builders
  9. Fiji, India share close ties, says high commissioner
  10. Digital literacy program

Top Stories this Week

  1. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  2. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  3. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  4. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  5. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  8. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  9. Holy site on a hill Tuesday (24 Jan)
  10. Clark is the new FSC boss Wednesday (25 Jan)