Update: 5:06PM FIJI 7s reps Joeli Lutumailagi, offload specialist Jasa Veremalua and magical playmaker Jerry Tuwai, were named in the HSBC Wellington 7s Dream Team for their standout performances in New Zealand during the weekend.

Nadroga paceman Lutumailagi, who outpaced South Africa speed merchant Seabelo Senatla twice in the final, scored eight tries in the tournament.

The team now looks forward to the Sydney 7s this weekend.