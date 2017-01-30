Government commits to modernising infrastructure

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:00PM WHILE private sector investment is critical to sustainable economic growth, Government is committed to modernising our infrastructure to provide a more competitive, robust and resilient private sector.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya highlighted that private investments were increasingly becoming the key contributor to total investments.

In 2015, Mr Koya said private investments comprised 20 per cent of Fiji?s gross domestic product (GDP) or 80 per cent of total investments, respectively.

"The Fijian Government recognises that the private sector investment is critical to sustainable economic growth," he said.

"Total investments in Fiji has been on an upward trajectory and continues to contribute 25 per cent and above towards the Fijian GDP," he said.

"Furthermore, with the widespread incentives and initiatives that the Fijian Government has in place, a large portion of foreign investments has been in the tourism and hospitality sector."

While China remains as Fiji's biggest source of foreign direct investment, Mr Koya said they would continue to build on the Fiji-China trade and investments relations which had grown from strength to strength.