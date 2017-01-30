WAF to launch rain water harvesting scheme

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:48PM THE Water Authority of Fiji will launch its Rain Water Harvesting and Free Water Tank Schemes at Tobuniqio Village in Tailevu tomorrow.

The Government had allocated $1.3million for the Free Water Tank Scheme and $4.5m for the Rain Water Harvesting scheme.

It is understood that the authority was working closely with the Government to distribute 5000 litre water tanks to the already successful applicants under the Free Water Tank Scheme, with a total of 325 villages entitled to apply.

It has been established that under the Rain Water Harvesting scheme, Fijians facing water problems in both rural and urban intermittent supply areas were also eligible to apply for free water tanks, with a total of 2658 applications having been received so far.

These are Government initiatives, implemented by WAF, to ensure that all Fijians have access to clean water and sanitation for a better life.