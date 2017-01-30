Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 30 January

Health Minister tours facilities

CHARLENE LANYON
Monday, January 30, 2017

Update: 4:41PM FIJI'S Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar began a tour of various health centres and hospitals today.

A statement by the Department of Information reported that Ms akbar began her tour at the Keiyasi Health Centre in the interior of Sigatoka today.

Ms Akbar is expected to visit the Wainibokasi Health Centre and Korovou Health Centre in the Eastern Division on Wednesday before heading to Labasa Hospital, Nasea Health Centre and Seaqaqa Health Centre in the Northern Division on Thursday.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 56.624653.6246
GBP 0.38690.3789
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th January, 2017

