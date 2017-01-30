Health Minister tours facilities

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:41PM FIJI'S Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar began a tour of various health centres and hospitals today.

A statement by the Department of Information reported that Ms akbar began her tour at the Keiyasi Health Centre in the interior of Sigatoka today.

Ms Akbar is expected to visit the Wainibokasi Health Centre and Korovou Health Centre in the Eastern Division on Wednesday before heading to Labasa Hospital, Nasea Health Centre and Seaqaqa Health Centre in the Northern Division on Thursday.